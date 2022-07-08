Fans of Kilkenny hurling called to support the black and amber

Kilkenny GAA’s calling on fans near and far to support the county’s senior hurling team heading into All Ireland battle.

They’re looking for participation in a new fundraising initiative Fun 4 KK 22.

With prizes including match day tickets, family breakfasts and a tour of Nowlan Park with a mystery guest puck around.

There’s also spot prizes for the best supporters of the black and amber.

Meanwhile, farmer fans of the black and amber at Cillin hill have been telling KCLR News’ Sinéad Burke:

And as the scramble for the golden tickets to the upcoming All Ireland Senior Hurling Final continues to intensify, one Westmeath mother is desperately trying to find tickets for her sons.

The Mulvaneys from Raharney Co Westmeath have no connection to Kilkenny as such, but have followed the team since they were very young.

Tyler, who has autism, and his brother Aaron have never been to Croke Park, but their mother Ann told our Sue Nunn that they’re desperate to make it to GAA headquarters on Sunday week.