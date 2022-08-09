Fans turn out in their droves to welcome victorious Kilkenny Camogie team and O’Duffy Cup to the Marble City

The victorious Kilkenny Camogie team were given a huge welcome yesterday evening, as a special reception was held in their honour in the City.

Fans turned out in their droves as the All Ireland Champions, unbeaten all season, arrived at the Courthouse shortly after 7pm.

Speaking at the event, Kilkenny captain Aoife Prendergast described it as a special night saying it’s what it is all about for them:

“We knew we had great support from the Kilkenny people but we did not expect this. Driving down we had goosebumps”

The homecoming reception was organised by the county council and Cathaoirleach Pat Fitzpatrick said it was great to be able to celebrate this win with the team:

“The last time they won our hearts were with them because we couldn’t be there, we couldn’t be there to support them because of covid and everything. And this was really, really special”