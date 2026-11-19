On the Farmshow this evening Matt spoke to Mick Houlihan of Bord Bia about a new programme called AgNav developed by Bord Bia, Teagasc and ICBF, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation.

Michael Somers spoke with MAtt, debating what needs to be done about the Ash Dieback Disease.

The “No CAP Cuts” is a campaign being run by IFA. Bill O’ Keeffe, IFA Farm Business Chairman told Matt the potential impacts on Carlow and Kilkenny farm incomes if current CAP funding proposals become a reality from 2028 onwards.

Eric Driver had the weekly sheep report from Tullow, and George Candler had both his weekly livestock sales update and a preview of the KCLR Lions Club Appeal.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/farm-show-19-11-2026-brought?si=bd35abf31bdd4da3a7110c19ea1c55bf&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

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