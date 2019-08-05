Farmers Beef Up Their Protest

The resolve of beef farmers in the region is getting stronger and they’re vowing to keep protesting until their demands are met.

Members of Beef Plan Movement say however long it takes to achieve their goal, farmers will be on the picket line as the row continues over the prices paid by factories.

Chairman of Laois Beef Plan and the south east region Enda Fingleton talked to KCLR from a demo at Meadow Meats in Rathdowney today.

He says farmers have yet to hear back from Industry Ireland despite their request for “meaningful negotiations”.