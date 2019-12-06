Farmers hit Cork for another 12 hour protest in campaign for beef price increase

IFA has already stepped up its campaign for a beef price increase with another blockade this morning.

Farmers have gathered at the Lidl distribution centre in Charleville in Cork for another 12 hour protest following on from yesterdays in Naas.

The association had warned yesterday that there could be more action before Christmas.

Carlow Carlow Councillor and farmer, Charlie Murphy was one of those taking part yesterday.

He told KCLR farmers are at the end of their tether.