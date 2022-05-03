Farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny to avail of new support scheme for growing silage

Farmers are to get a bonus payment of up to €1,000 for growing silage.

The Irish Farmers Association is welcoming the new €55 million support scheme which will see farmers paid €100 euro per hectare for all silage cut up to a maximum of 10 hectares.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will today ask his cabinet colleagues to sign off on the plan.

The IFA says while the payment is welcome, more supports will be needed to help cover production costs which have spiraled in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kilkenny County IFA Chairman Jim Mulhall has been telling KCLR news it’s an important first step but they would have liked more:

“It’s good to see the Minister acknowledge the financial hardship that’s on farms at the moment due to input costs of fuel and fertiliser after absolutely skyrocketing. Probably a little bit disappointed with the sums of money involved”