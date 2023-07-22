Farmers protest under ‘Farmers Futures Matter’ banner in Kilkenny city

Farmers from across the South East gathered in Kilkenny yesterday evening to protest over potential changes in EU regulations that would see them having to significantly reduce livestock numbers

A cavalcade of tractors converged on Cillin Hill livestock mart for a rally that was addressed

by IFA leaders and members of the agri-business sector.

Farmers say an enforced reduction in livestock numbers would result in lower farm profitability

as well as less spending power in local communities and the rural economy generally.