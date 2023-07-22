KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Farmers protest under ‘Farmers Futures Matter’ banner in Kilkenny city
A cavalcade of tractors converged on Cillin Hill livestock mart for a rally
Farmers from across the South East gathered in Kilkenny yesterday evening to protest over potential changes in EU regulations that would see them having to significantly reduce livestock numbers
A cavalcade of tractors converged on Cillin Hill livestock mart for a rally that was addressed
by IFA leaders and members of the agri-business sector.
Farmers say an enforced reduction in livestock numbers would result in lower farm profitability
as well as less spending power in local communities and the rural economy generally.