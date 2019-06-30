FBD Insurance announce they are reviewing sponsorship deal with Kilkenny greyhound track

FBD Insurance say they’re reviewing their sponsorship deal with Kilkenny Greyhound Track.

It’s in light of an RTÉ programme on the greyhound industry last week which identified major issues within the greyhound racing world when it comes to the treatment of the animals.

Responding to a question on Twitter, FBD said they are now reviewing their arrangement with the track in Kilkenny because of the problems in the industry as a whole.

In a subsequent statement to KCLR News, the business confirmed the review but added that the deal they currently have “involves a local and very modest amount of sponsorship.”

Meanwhile, Carlow TD Pat Deering is chairperson of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee which will be discussing these problems at a meeting this week coming.

Speaking to KCLR he says laws need to be tightened:

“The legislation that was only passed in May, that needs to be implemented and needs to be commenced as soon as possible.

“That legislation is going to deal with the breeding issue, the traceability issue. And if there are other welfare issues, they need to be dealt with as well.

“There’s a lot of funding put into this industry on an annual basis. In my opinion, there needs to be a lot more of that funding ringfenced for animal welfare and rehoming of greyhounds, once their careers are over.”