Fears attempted murder of PSNI detective in the North could signal escalation in New IRA activity

There are fears the attempted murder of a PSNI detective in the North could signal an escalation in activity by the New IRA.

The PSNI have confirmed that their main line of inquiry is that it was a terrorist attack by the dissident republican group.

John Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot four times infront of his son.

Local political analyst Sean Butler says this horrific shooting could be a sign of new leadership driving the group.

He adds “we do see in the Derry, Strabane and now Omagh areas increased attacks from potentially the New IRA. The worry now is has a new leadership taken over and are they trying to increase activity to gain some support.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Journalist Amanda Ferguson has been telling KCLR [the group] could have more than a hundred members.