Fears for grassroots soccer in Kilkenny & Carlow as FAI crisis continues

There’s fears the ongoing crisis at the FAI could have a disastrous effect on grassroots soccer in Carlow & Kilkenny.

Problems at the association continue after John Foley announced yesterday that he wouldn’t accept an interim role as CEO.

Mr Foley, the former Chief Executive of Athletics Ireland, was due to take over from Noel Mooney.

The ongoing governance issues mean that government funding will continue to be withheld and SIPTU are calling for an urgent meeting with the Minister.

SIPTU official and local Councillor Denis Hynes is the union representative dealing with FAI staff

He says local communities will feel the effects here if Carlow and Kilkenny lose their 5 local development officers because they don’t get paid.