Fears that blood stocks could run low as we head for Christmas

As we head into the festive season, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is concerned that stocks could run low.

At least 10,000 attendances are needed at clinics across the country before January 6 to help with increased demand across Christmas & New Year. However with just 3% of the population active donors the service is calling on people to make an extra effort to give blood.

To find out where you can donate in Carlow & Kilkenny as well as other information our Edwina Grace caught up with IBTS Staff Nurse Maria Gregg Murray at the Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny.

It was on Monday evening (Dec 10), the first of a four-day run at the venue, and many attended as you’ll hear from the chat here:

