Fears that section of road approaching Thomastown in Co Kilkenny could collapse into the river

Concerns have been raised that a busy county Kilkenny road could collapse into the River Nore.

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has called for a resolution to the issue on the route leading into Thomastown from the Inistioge and Graignamanagh side.

A recent traffic count shows it’s a busy stretch with about 7,000 vehicles using it daily.

While the stretch will be included in the Flood Relief Scheme there, the area engineer told elected members that it is being monitored.

The matter was raised as members of the Callan-Thomastown MD met this week.

Councillor Cleere says it’s an issue that many people have been contacting him about:

“Just before the car-park the road seems to be subsiding and breaking off and I’ve had a number of representations from really concerned motorists that the actual road is going to fall away and in a sense the wall will fall away too into the river”

The local representative says he has appealed for funding to be made available from the Department “as a matter of urgency”