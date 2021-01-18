Feeling down? Reach out and talk to somebody is the main message today

You’re being urged to look after your mental health this Blue Monday.

Today (Monday, 18 Jan) is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

Angela Hayes, the founder of Kilkenny’s Teac Tom, says it may be even more difficult this year due to the current lockdown.

She’s urging people to reach out to someone they trust if they’re struggling to cope telling KCLR News “Reaching out, talking to somebody, get up and try and face the day as best you can, it’s so difficult for people especially right now with what we’re experiencing in our community but if people don’t feel they can get out and walk or talk to their friends they can pick up the phone and make contact with Teac Tom and other services that are out there”.

She adds “Teac Tom is available 24 / 7 and we have our listeners on call, that they can be there to listen to the person so our phone number is 056 7796592 and you know somebody will be there to listen to you if you’re not in the mood to get out and walk, but it is good to talk to somebody and not bottle it up because everybody’s in the same boat, it’s so difficult”.

And Ms Hayes says “We do encourage people that they make contact with us over the phone before they’d walk into Teac Tom because obviously we’re trying to reduce the amount of people that walk in and out the doors of Teac Tom but we’ve been able to manage the phone lines and some zoom support to some of the people that need it”.