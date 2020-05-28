Kilkenny legend Fennelly retires from club hurling

Kilkenny legend Micheal Fennelly has retired from club hurling

Just months after he captained the Shamrocks to another All Ireland title the Ballyhale man revealed he is calling time on his playing days.

He’s captained both his club and his county to All Ireland glory and today Michael Fennelly announced that his work on the field of play is done.

Michael took over as manager of the Offaly Senior hurlers last year but managed to win another county, Leinster and Club All Ireland title with Ballyhale Shamrocks since.

However injuries have been a feature of the later years of his career and in 2017 he retired from the Kilkenny senior hurling panel after winning 8 All Ireland medals, 9 Leinster titles and 3 All star awards in the Black and Amber.

Today he finishes his club career with the Shamrocks with an incredible 8 county medals, 6 Leinster and 5 All Ireland titles – the last of those won as captain back in January.