Ferrybank Councillor says Waterford North Quay plans could be good for South Kilkenny

KCLR96FM News & Sport 2 hours ago
Plans for Waterford’s North Quays could be good for South Kilkenny residents according to a local councillor.

Two objections to to An Bord Pleanala were recently withdrawn clearing the path for the €300m development to proceed.

Councillor Melissa O’Neill lives in Ferrybank & speaking on The Way It Is on KCLR she said while there are still some concerns the reaction’s not all negative.

She said  there is excitement for jobs and the new bridge in particular even though there are issues that need to be ironed out.

