Festive fireworks in Kilkenny fall foul of the fog

A festive fireworks display at Kilkenny Castle had to be called off last night.

The sold-out Yulefest event in aid of St Vincent de Paul has now been postponed until the New Year.

It was due to happen in the grounds of the Castle park but a very dense fog over the city forced organisers to cancel on Sunday evening.

However it has been rescheduled for January 6th with ticket holders set to receive an email to confirm that.