Fewer Dads in Carlow & Kilkenny are availing of paternity leave this year compared to last

There’s been a drop-off in the number of men availing of paternity leave in Carlow and Kilkenny this year compared to last.

The figures have been released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

Paternity Benefit was first introduced in September of 2016 and since then nationally more than 10,000 fathers have availed of it.

It’s paid for two weeks and is available anytime within the first six months of the child’s birth or adoption.

From January to the end of October this year 342 men in Kilkenny were granted the leave and payment, while that figure is 234 in Carlow.

However, those figures are down compared to the same timeframe in 2017.

Up to October last year there were 437 fathers granted paternity leave in Kilkenny – a difference of 95.

The gap is a good deal less in Carlow though with 256 availing of it last year – a difference of just 22.

The current rate of Paternity Benefit is €240 a week but that’s set to increase by a fiver a week from March of next year.