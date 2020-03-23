KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Fianna Fáil leader says identify towns with infections
More details of cases wouldn't cause stigma
Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin has called for more detail to be given on where cases or clusters of Covid19 are identified.
He said this could include naming the town that’s infected and he claimed this had not caused any stigma in other countries where the practice was welcomed and had been done consistently.
“It just allows people to be more aware and to take more self-protection in relation to it [the virus],” he said.
I believe there needs to be far greater transparency when clusters of Covid-19 emerge be it in specific locations or healthcare facilities so that people potentially impacted are fully aware and can take appropriate precautions. #COVIDー19
— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 23, 2020