KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fianna Fáil leader says identify towns with infections

More details of cases wouldn't cause stigma

KCLR96FM News & Sport 23/03/2020

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin has called for more detail to be given on where cases or clusters of Covid19 are identified.

He said this could include naming the town that’s infected and he claimed this had not caused any stigma in other countries where the practice was welcomed and had been done consistently.

“It just allows people to be more aware and to take more self-protection in relation to it [the virus],” he said.

Close