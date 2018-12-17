Fianna Fáil picks 4 Kilkenny candidates for 2019 local elections

A number of Fianna Fail candidates have been selected over the weekend for the local elections next year.

Andrew McGuinness and Joe Malone will be running in the Kilkenny city district.

Former Councillor John Coonans name was also in the hat but he failed to get onto the ballot papers for next May.

The Selection convention at the Newpark Hotel also picked two sitting members to run in Castlecomer.

Michael McCarthy and Pat Fitzpatrick will both be up for election in that district.

It is expected that further names could be added to the list in both districts.