Michael McCarthy was elected as the new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

The Fianna Fail councillor was proposed by Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere who was then himself elected as Leas-Cathaoirleach.

Cllr McCarthy said he was humbled to receive the honour and felt it was a huge responsibility.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr McCarthy says he has a top priority to start on…

“I mentioned the flood relief, we’re waiting patiently on development with flood relief, but the pace of progress is way too slow.”

“We have people that are going to bed at night time from October, and they’re afraid of their life that they will be flooded come morning. You know, and that’s in this day and age, that’s not acceptable.”