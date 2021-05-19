Fierce debate over campervans at St Mullins in County Carlow

The increasing presence of campervans in St Mullins is causing fierce debate in the area.

It’s after an ancient stone wall there was recently defaced by a massive painted sign warning them off.

Martin O’Brien is the owner of the local Mullichain Café, and he believes the campervans are a welcome addition to tourists to the area.

But Cllr Tommy Kinsella says many locals disagree and are complaining about the recent rise in visitors causing parking obstructions.

Both had their says on KCLR Live earlier – listen back to that here: