Filmmakers are appealing to anyone who attended a Johnny Cash concert in Kilkenny in the 60s

If you saw Johnny Cash in Kilkenny in the 60s your being asked to root any footage you may have.

The country legend toured Ireland in 1963 and played at the Carlton Ballroom in Kilkenny City on the 20th of October.

A call’s going out to anyone who might have home-movie footage or momentous of the gig – it’s for an RTE domumentary.

Producer David Whelan says there could be a surprising amount of material up in people’s attics or in presses.