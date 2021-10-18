Final decision on lifting Covid-19 restrictions due to be made tomorrow

NPHET will meet today to advise the government on the further easing of Covid-19 restriction this Friday.

So-called ‘Freedom Day’ would see many of the last remaining rules lifted, such as limits on large gatherings and night-time openings for pubs and nightclubs.

It comes amid rising infection rates and hospitalisations, with 1,380 new cases confirmed yesterday, and 470 covid patients in hospital.

St. Luke’s hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny currently has 7 covid patients after 6 new cases were confirmed at the local hospital.

There’s one covid patient in the Intensive Care Unit.

A final decision on lifting restrictions will be made by Cabinet tomorrow.

Meanwhile the National Immunisation Advisory Committee will also meet today to consider expanding the roll-out of booster covid vaccines.

Currently only people over 80 and those over 65 in nursing homes can avail of a third jab.

The European Medicines Agency previously said a third dose of Pfizer can be given to over 18s provided it’s six months after a second dose.