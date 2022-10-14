Finalists announced for 2022 Kilkenny Business Awards

The nominees for the 2022 Kilkenny Business Awards have been announced.

Finalists have been whittled down in 20 different categories ahead of the Gala Awards Ceremony next month.

Those who have been shortlisted will be interviewed on Wednesday next 19th of October in a bid to determine category winners.

The awards will take place on Saturday November 19th in the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

You can check out the list of lucky nominees below:

Agri Business / Food & Drink Producer

The Cookie Co-Op

Agros Milk

Mountain View

Customer Service Award

Kiltorcan Racetrack

Pennyfeather Restaurant

Mount Juliet

Environmental Excellence Award

Mountain View

BWG Foods

Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award

TSK Academy

Twilight Community Group

Apple Tree Farm Montessori

Post Pandemic Phoenix Award

Knox & Foley Car Sales

Simply Skin

The Book Centre

Technology & eCommerce Excellence

ISE Forest & Garden

Square Root Solutions

RedSky Europe

Employer of the Year

FRS Recruitment

Gaeltec Utilities

O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants

Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace

BWG Foods

Village Veterinary

SOS Kilkenny CLG

Innovation in Business Award

RedSky Europe

Rudeboys Barbers

Newpark Hotel

Exporter of the Year

Agros Milk

CF Pharma

Biddys Good Luck Horseshoes

Emerging New Business Award

Pennyfeather Restaurant

Smoke and Mirrors Barbershop

Muse coffee + food

Culture / Heritage/ Tourism Award

Rothe House Trust

Butler Gallery

Malzards Pub & Hurling Experience

Employee of the Year

Lyrath Estate Hotel

A1 Ventilation Services

Rustiq Salon

Hospitality Excellence Award

Mount Juliet

Café la Coco

Newpark Hotel

Craft & Design Award

The Linen Shirt Company

Rudolf Heltzel

Eimear Vize Designs

Small Business of the Year

Blushes Beauty Salon

Valley of Roses

The Cup

Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence Award

Bee Media

Kilkenny Architectural Salvage

Little Spark Media

Retailer of the Year

The Book Centre

Yesterdays

Valley of Roses

Family Business of the Year

Kilkenny Architectural Salvage

Dakota Irish

HiTec Medicare

Investment in Skills, Training & Development of Staff

SOS Kilkenny CLG

Mint Medispa

O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants