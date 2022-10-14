Finalists announced for 2022 Kilkenny Business Awards
The shortlist is out for each of the 20 categories
The nominees for the 2022 Kilkenny Business Awards have been announced.
Finalists have been whittled down in 20 different categories ahead of the Gala Awards Ceremony next month.
Those who have been shortlisted will be interviewed on Wednesday next 19th of October in a bid to determine category winners.
The awards will take place on Saturday November 19th in the Lyrath Estate Hotel.
You can check out the list of lucky nominees below:
Agri Business / Food & Drink Producer
The Cookie Co-Op
Agros Milk
Mountain View
Customer Service Award
Kiltorcan Racetrack
Pennyfeather Restaurant
Mount Juliet
Environmental Excellence Award
Mountain View
BWG Foods
Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub
Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award
TSK Academy
Twilight Community Group
Apple Tree Farm Montessori
Post Pandemic Phoenix Award
Knox & Foley Car Sales
Simply Skin
The Book Centre
Technology & eCommerce Excellence
ISE Forest & Garden
Square Root Solutions
RedSky Europe
Employer of the Year
FRS Recruitment
Gaeltec Utilities
O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants
Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace
BWG Foods
Village Veterinary
SOS Kilkenny CLG
Innovation in Business Award
RedSky Europe
Rudeboys Barbers
Newpark Hotel
Exporter of the Year
Agros Milk
CF Pharma
Biddys Good Luck Horseshoes
Emerging New Business Award
Pennyfeather Restaurant
Smoke and Mirrors Barbershop
Muse coffee + food
Culture / Heritage/ Tourism Award
Rothe House Trust
Butler Gallery
Malzards Pub & Hurling Experience
Employee of the Year
Lyrath Estate Hotel
A1 Ventilation Services
Rustiq Salon
Hospitality Excellence Award
Mount Juliet
Café la Coco
Newpark Hotel
Craft & Design Award
The Linen Shirt Company
Rudolf Heltzel
Eimear Vize Designs
Small Business of the Year
Blushes Beauty Salon
Valley of Roses
The Cup
Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence Award
Bee Media
Kilkenny Architectural Salvage
Little Spark Media
Retailer of the Year
The Book Centre
Yesterdays
Valley of Roses
Family Business of the Year
Kilkenny Architectural Salvage
Dakota Irish
HiTec Medicare
Investment in Skills, Training & Development of Staff
SOS Kilkenny CLG
Mint Medispa
O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants