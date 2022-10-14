KCLR News

Finalists announced for 2022 Kilkenny Business Awards

The shortlist is out for each of the 20 categories

The nominees for the 2022 Kilkenny Business Awards have been announced.

Finalists have been whittled down in 20 different categories ahead of the Gala Awards Ceremony next month.

Those who have been shortlisted will be interviewed on Wednesday next 19th of October in a bid to determine category winners.

The awards will take place on Saturday November 19th in the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

You can check out the list of lucky nominees below:

Agri Business / Food & Drink Producer

The Cookie Co-Op
Agros Milk
Mountain View

Customer Service Award

Kiltorcan Racetrack
Pennyfeather Restaurant
Mount Juliet

Environmental Excellence Award

Mountain View
BWG Foods
Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award

TSK Academy
Twilight Community Group
Apple Tree Farm Montessori

Post Pandemic Phoenix Award

Knox & Foley Car Sales
Simply Skin
The Book Centre

Technology & eCommerce Excellence

ISE Forest & Garden
Square Root Solutions
RedSky Europe

Employer of the Year

FRS Recruitment
Gaeltec Utilities
O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants

Health & Wellbeing in the Workplace

BWG Foods
Village Veterinary
SOS Kilkenny CLG

Innovation in Business Award

RedSky Europe
Rudeboys Barbers
Newpark Hotel

Exporter of the Year

Agros Milk
CF Pharma
Biddys Good Luck Horseshoes

Emerging New Business Award

Pennyfeather Restaurant
Smoke and Mirrors Barbershop
Muse coffee + food

Culture / Heritage/ Tourism Award

Rothe House Trust
Butler Gallery
Malzards Pub & Hurling Experience

Employee of the Year

Lyrath Estate Hotel
A1 Ventilation Services
Rustiq Salon

Hospitality Excellence Award

Mount Juliet
Café la Coco
Newpark Hotel

Craft & Design Award

The Linen Shirt Company
Rudolf Heltzel
Eimear Vize Designs

Small Business of the Year

Blushes Beauty Salon
Valley of Roses
The Cup

Social Media & Digital Marketing Excellence Award

Bee Media
Kilkenny Architectural Salvage
Little Spark Media

Retailer of the Year

The Book Centre
Yesterdays
Valley of Roses

Family Business of the Year

Kilkenny Architectural Salvage
Dakota Irish
HiTec Medicare

Investment in Skills, Training & Development of Staff

SOS Kilkenny CLG
Mint Medispa
O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants

