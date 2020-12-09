Fines of up to €20 million forecast for major social media companies which fail to take action on abusive or harmful content

Media Minister Catherine Martin is set to reveal new rules for abusive or harmful content on the internet.

It could mean fines of up to €20 million euro for major social media companies which fail to take action.

Earlier this year Catherine Martin signaled she planned to set up a new Media Commission.

It would have separate commissioners for separate areas: one for traditional TV and radio broadcasting; another for streaming services, and a third specifically for online safety.

The third commissioner would be able to impose fines on the operators of social media websites and messaging apps for failing to deal with objectionable material.

That could include images of child sexual abuse and so-called “revenge porn”; content promoting self-harm, or material relating to terrorism.

At the time Minister Martin said she wanted to see such content taken down quickly, and told the Sunday Times the maximum fine could be set as high as twenty million euro.

The final details will be revealed at a press briefing later this morning.