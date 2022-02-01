KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Fines set to double for those parking on footpaths, cycle tracks or bus lanes in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of country
Meanwhile, the number of fixed charge notices issued to those who parked or stopped in a disabled bay locally rose in 2021
Parking fines for certain areas are set to double from today.
Those who park up on footpaths, cycle tracks or bus lanes could be hit by the penalty increase of €40 to €80.
Announcing the move last month, the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it would encourage a more considerate use of road space and promote active travel.
Meanwhile, Fixed Charge Notices issued in Carlow and Kilkenny for parking or stopping in a disabled bay rose from 66 in 2020 to 101 in 2021.