Fines set to double for those parking on footpaths, cycle tracks or bus lanes in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of country

Parking fines for certain areas are set to double from today.

Those who park up on footpaths, cycle tracks or bus lanes could be hit by the penalty increase of €40 to €80.

Announcing the move last month, the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it would encourage a more considerate use of road space and promote active travel.

Meanwhile, Fixed Charge Notices issued in Carlow and Kilkenny for parking or stopping in a disabled bay rose from 66 in 2020 to 101 in 2021.