Fingers crossed for Carlow and Kilkenny girls among those bidding to be named Dance World Ambassador

The winners of the Dance World Ambassador competition will be announced today with two locals girls in the running.

14-year-old Clodagh Murphy from Kilmoganny and 11-year-old Olivia Walsh from Nurney are among ten shortlisted for the Junior title.

Both are members of Dance Republic in Carlow while Clodagh’s also with Kilkenny Academy of Dance.

Ten more are vying to be named tops in the Senior category.

A public vote contributed to scores and winners will be revealed today.