Fire at disused school in Co Tipperary under garda investigation
Fire crews from Clonmel and Cashel responded and it's understood no injuries were sustained
A fire at a disused primary school in Co Tipperary last night is under garda investigation.
The blaze broke out at around 9:20pm in Fethard.
Fire crews from Clonmel and Cashel responded and no one is believed to have been injured.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí say it’s being investigated as a criminal damage incident.