KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Fire at disused school in Co Tipperary under garda investigation

Fire crews from Clonmel and Cashel responded and it's understood no injuries were sustained

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace04/01/2024
Image: Carlow County Fire and Rescue

A fire at a disused primary school in Co Tipperary last night is under garda investigation.

The blaze broke out at around 9:20pm in Fethard.

Fire crews from Clonmel and Cashel responded and no one is believed to have been injured.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and Gardaí say it’s being investigated as a criminal damage incident.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace04/01/2024