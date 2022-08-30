Fire services report no serious injuries after two houses damaged in Carlow fire

No serious injuries are being reported after a fire in Carlow town this afternoon (Tuesday).

The blaze is understood to have broken out at the back of a home on the Green Road.

It is then believed to have spread from some trees to the back of the building, and on a neighbouring house.

Up to four units of the fire brigade attended the scene of the blaze which has now been been brought under control by the Carlow Fire Services who say that at this stage it’s believed to have started accidentally.

They’ve also confirmed to KCLR News that no-one was seriously injured.

Motorists and pedestrians were warned to avoid the area while firefighters were battling the blaze.