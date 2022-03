Firefighters battled a considerable blaze on the Carlow Wicklow border last night.

It’s understood at least four units of the Wicklow fire service attended the scene on Aghowle Hill.

Motorists had been asked to avoid the Crablane to Parkbridge road area while dramatic scenes have been described – some saying they could see the flames as they travelled out of Carlow.

The extent of damage is not yet known.