Fire Services in Carlow and Kilkenny called to fires this afternoon

Carlow Fire Service are currently attending two separate fires in the county.

According to the Fire Control centre, a back fence went on fire in Burrin Manor in Carlow Town, while units are also responding to a fire in Father Cummins Park, Bagenalstown.

Meanwhile, Thomastown Fire Service have been called to a fire at Westbank, Kells this afternoon where outbuildings are on fire.

It’s understood no-one has been injured in any of these incidents.