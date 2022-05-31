KCLR News
Fire services in Carlow have tackled 11 deliberate blazes near homes and school on Tullow Road in a week
Carlow Fire Services have been called to 11 fires in the same area in the past week.
There were four fires on Monday alone according to the Acting County Fire Chief Liam Carroll.
It’s understood the blazes were set deliberately in a field to the rear of John Sweeney Park on the Tullow Road
The green area is also close to the Gaelscoil primary school and other housing estates and sports facilities.