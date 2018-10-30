Fire services urge locals to take extra care during Halloween celebrations.

With Halloween just a day away the local fire service is urging people to be extra careful.

You’re being reminded that not only are fireworks illegal but they’re hugely dangerous.

Bonfires can also very easily get out of hand and if you feel there’s any danger, the fire service say you should call them straight away.

Sub-officer in Kilkenny City Fire Station, Ger Griffin says another thing that drivers in particular need to watch out for is children out trick-or-treating in dark costumes.

He is appealing to parents to incorporate some element of bright clothing into their childrens costumes if they are out and about after dark.