The man who died in a house fire in Knocktopher last weekend will be laid to rest today.

Thomas “Tom” Burke of Whitescastle was found dead following a blaze at his home in the village last Sunday evening.

His body was removed for a post mortem examination at Waterford University Hospital but was released to the family on Tuesday.

Mr Burk be buried in the lo0cal cemetery after requiem mass at the Carmelite Church in Knocktopher at 11am.