Emergency services remain at the scene of a wildfire in the Comeragh Mountains in County Waterford.

Multiple units of Waterford Fire Service, supported by a helicopter, have been tackling the blaze overnight, with the public urged to avoid the area because of heavy smoke.

Earlier three units of the fire service responded to a fire near the Metal Man in Tramore, Co. Waterford.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen rising into the air. The nature and cause of either fire have not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the wildfire on Slievenamon is now under control, but firefighters remain on site and two Air Corps helicopters are expected to resume operations today.

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