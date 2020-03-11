First case of Covid-19 confirmed in University Hospital Waterford

The first case of Coronavirus in Waterford has been confirmed.

KCLR understands the man has been a patient at University Hospital in Waterford for a number of days and was tested earlier this week for the virus before being transferred to an isolation ward at the hospital.

Ten new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday – bringing the total number to 34.

Two are healthcare workers, while the remainder had either returned from an affected area or had close contact with another confirmed case.

The country remains in a containment phase, but is expected to move to a delay phase where the closure of schools is a possibility.