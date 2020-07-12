First Farmers Market in Ballyhale reopens today

The first Farmers Market is happening at Mountain View in Ballyhale today.

It’s planned to continue year-round on the grounds of the O’Grady family’s restaurant and wedding venue with over 30 stalls.

Irish Farmers Markets founder Sean McArdle says the number of visitors at markets around the country have been growing slowly since the lock down was lifted.

But he’s reassuring locals that crowd control measures will be in place to make sure everyone’s safe even if large crowds turn up.