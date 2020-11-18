First ‘Fibre to Home’ services to be delivered by the end of this year

National Broadband Ireland is currently working on connecting 16,000 premises nationwide.

The company will tell the Oireachtas Communications Committee later today that it will have its first ‘Fibre to Home’ services delivered before the end of this year.

The National Broadband Plan aims to have 544,000 homes, schools, farms and businesses fitted with a fibre connection by 2025.

Sinn Féin Communications spokesperson, Ruairí Ó Murchú, says five years is a long time for people to have to wait.