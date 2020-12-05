Fitness on KCLR Breakfast (Thursday, 3 December 2020)

While we may not have the usual Christmas parties to prepare for, we’d all still like to look and feel our very best.

Ger O’Toole’s a fitness instructor at the Ormonde Leisure Club at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel. He joins our John Walsh every second Thursday to provide tips and answer questions.

To get your query in you can email [email protected] or text/WhatsApp to 083 306 96 96 during show hours (7-10am weekdays).

Also discussed were how much rest you should have between workouts, why it’s easier for some people to lose weight and what you could be doing within a twenty to thirty minute routine.

Listen back here: