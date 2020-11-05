Fitness on KCLR Breakfast (Thursday, 5 November 2020)

Are you looking to do a virtual dance class for fun or to stay in shape? Or perhaps your preparing to take part in a ‘in-person’ one once level 5 restrictions are lifted?

If so, you may need to prepare for either in advance, but not too much is needed.

Ger O’Toole of the Kilkenny Ormonde Leisure Club had some advice on this when he joined John Walsh on KCLR Breakfast.

The pair also looked at misinformation around exercising with suggestions on a daily routine for somebody in their mid forties while they also talked about how to tighten stomach muscles, without doing sit-ups.

Questions too came in from listeners concerned with what kind of workouts they can do if suffering with the likes of Osteopenia or Plantar Fascilitis.

And Ger told of how his gym colleagues are running a range of classes on zoom that members can tap into.

Listen back here: