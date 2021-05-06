Fitness on KCLR Breakfast (Thursday, 6th May 2021)

Start your fitness journey off on the right foot with a fitness assessment.

Are you getting back to a fitness routine after a long break or starting one for the first time?

As we prepare for gyms to re-open, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by post-pandemic fitness fever but it’s best to avoid burning out too quickly.

Ger O’Toole, fitness instructor in at the Ormonde Leisure Club, Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel answers listener questions on how to get back into the swing of things safely and how to get those lasting results.

He’s got some advice on toning tummies and whether you should choose the gym or the outdoors to kick of your weight loss journey.

