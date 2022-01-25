Councillor tells TDs: ‘Make this happen’ as lack of progress on Kilkenny ringroad causes frustration

A Kilkenny Councillor frustrated at the lack of progress on completing the ring road has told local TDs: “Somebody has to step up to the mark and make this happen.”

David Fitzgerald was speaking on KCLR Live after millions of euro in Active Travel funding was announced for Kilkenny and Carlow this week.

Councillor Fitzgerald says while that funding is very welcome, major projects like the ringroad bridge are still going to be needed and our Dáil representatives need to do more to secure concrete progress on the project: ”The question is have these projects actually been shelved and nobody has the guts to actually say we’re not giving you a ring road bridge, and we’re not giving you a bridge in Carlow, and we have no intention of giving you funding for the N24.

”I can’t get any answers from anybody, and this is what our TDs should be delivering”, he insisted.