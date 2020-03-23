Five Bank Of Ireland branches in Kilkenny and Carlow to close from tomorrow

Five local Bank of Ireland branches will close from tomorrow due to a big reduction in footfall in the past ten days.

The Bank says most of its branches are set to remain open for now but 101 around the country will be closed after today though full ATM services will continue.

Branches in Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Borris, Urlingford and Tullow are to shut but Bagenalstown, Thomastown, Castlecomer and the main branches in Kilkenny city and Carlow Town will still be open.

AIB says its branches remain open to customers, except for those located on college campuses.