KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Five Kilkenny groupings seek your votes for the European LEADER Awards

A public vote for People's Choice runs online at leadercongress.eu until next Monday, 4th December

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace28/11/2023
Image: Nataliya Vaitkevich, Pexels.com

Five Kilkenny groupings are in with a chance of winning a European LEADER award.

They’re among about 120 nominees who’ll discover their fate in Brussels on the 18th of December.

A public vote for People’s Choice runs online at leadercongress.eu until next Monday, 4th December.

Locals in the running are Nore Vision, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Better Broadband for Piltown, Windgap shop and tearooms and Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub in Graignamanagh.

 

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace28/11/2023