Five Kilkenny groupings seek your votes for the European LEADER Awards

Five Kilkenny groupings are in with a chance of winning a European LEADER award.

They’re among about 120 nominees who’ll discover their fate in Brussels on the 18th of December.

A public vote for People’s Choice runs online at leadercongress.eu until next Monday, 4th December.

Locals in the running are Nore Vision, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Better Broadband for Piltown, Windgap shop and tearooms and Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub in Graignamanagh.