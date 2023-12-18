Five Kilkenny groupings to find out if they’ve been successful in the European LEADER Awards

Five Kilkenny groupings will find out later today if they’ve been successful in the European LEADER awards.

There are 120 nominees in total for the ceremony, the winners of which will be revealed in Brussels today following a public choice award.

Fingers are crossed for Barrow Valley Outdoor Activities Hub, Nore Vision, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre, Better Broadband for Piltown and Windgap shop and tearooms.