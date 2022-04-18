Five people hospitalised following serious crash near Kilmeaden, Co Waterford

Five people remain in hospital after a serious crash in County Waterford late yesterday afternoon.

Four of the five people involved have been seriously injured after the collision in Kilmeaden. The two car crash happened on the N25 near Ballyduff East shortly after 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

A woman in her 40s driving one of the cars is in a serious but stable condition after she was taken to Waterford University Hospital, while a teenage boy who was a passenger is also in UHW being treated for non-life threatening injuries

The Cork-based community air ambulance and Rescue-117 were tasked with taking the driver of the second car, a man in his 70’s, along with one of his two passengers to Cork University Hospital. The second passenger was also taken to UHW. All three remain in a serious but stable condition.

The road has since reopened and Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Tramore Garda Station.