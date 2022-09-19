Flags expected to fly at half mast on council buildings in Carlow and Kilkenny today as Queen Elizabeth’s funeral takes place

Flags are expected to fly at half mast on council buildings in Carlow and Kilkenny today as the funeral takes place for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

It follows a request from the Taoiseach’s department to all local authorities ahead of the funeral later this morning.

They’ve also requested that any EU flags flying from their buildings should be removed while the National Flag is at half-mast.

It’s as the doors of London’s Westminster Abbey have opened as the first mourners attending Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral take their seats.

World leaders, European royals, diplomats and ambassadors will all be attending this morning’s service, among them President Michael D Higgins and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Those from the British public who have been recognised for charity and community work have also been invited to the ceremony.

It begins at 11 o’clock when British Royal Navy sailors will tow the gun carriage carrying the coffin to the Abbey from Westminster Hall.

Members of the British Royal family will feature prominently in the service – including some of the youngest royals.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the oldest children of the new Prince and Princess of Wales, will be among the guests.

At 11:55am, the Last Post will sound, and a two-minute silence will be observed across the UK.

Once the funeral service ends, the gun carriage carrying the Queen’s casket will travel through Whitehall and along the Mall.

It will be taken to Wellington Arch and then onto Windsor for a committal service and private burial.