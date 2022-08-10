Flood Relief plans for Tinnahinch and Graiguenamanagh progressing

Plans to develop a suitable flood relief scheme for Graiguenamanagh and Tinnahinch are progressing.

Kilkenny and Carlow county councils have teamed up for the project, which has the backing of the OPW and is part of the €1,000,000,000 national spend announced by the Government in 2018.

Five potential options were displayed at a town venue yesterday with council staff on site to answer questions.

The proposals look at raising defenses, flow diversion, and other measures – all can be viewed online via floodinfo.ie until the 30th of August and you’re invited to submit your views.