Flood risk buildings in Callan to remain hit by harsh weather

Buildings in Callan that typically get flooded will remain hit by harsh weather it seems.

It’s long been hoped by some that silt mounds in the Kings River would be removed in a bid to speed up the flow of the water body.

However, at last evening’s monthly meeting of the municipal district, councillors had an update on a report on the effects of this.

It stated that the removal would have no effect on flood risk.

While it was also noted that a larger flood relief scheme is required to replace the existing system, however this too has been deemed ‘non cost beneficial’.

But Callan councillor Joe Lyons is adamant that removing the silt mounds would help in some form – and reminded the local authority that a building its recently purchased is within the area at risk of flooding.

An eye of the bridge is still to be cleared and there are proposals to future proof the pumping system – of this Cllr Lyons told KCLR News “First option was very, very expensive and it might never be done but if you’ve the back up of a diesel pump, currently the pump that’s there is perfect while tis working, but if that cuts out tonight if there’s a flood you have no back-up whereas a diesel pump there for back up would be a great help, it would be great back up service for the potential of water rising up particularly on the laneway up by Keogh’s Bakery and the really low part of Bridge Street, when it’s working it’s great so I think we’ll have to go back talk to the OPW and Kilkenny County Council”.

And he adds that a lot of work has been done to look at solutions and it’s not easy to bring the news back to those impacted; “Your heart would go out to them, I was very disappointed with the result because I put a huge amount of work into this, we’ve worked together with Kilkenny County Council and with the local councillors to go back and tell these people nothing’s going to be done and it’s not a risk, it’s okay once it’s not in your house but if it is your house they’re still in bother and they were led to believe and the time the Minister was down, he was there and he said the money is there for a project like this and that’s all I wanted to hear so we’re going to go further on this”.