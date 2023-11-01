Flooding, reduced visibility and difficult travelling conditions possible for Carlow and Kilkenny as Storm Ciarán hits
Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly's forecasting unsettled weather for the rest of the week
Storm Ciarán’s arrival over Ireland could bring flooding, reduced visibility and difficult travelling conditions.
Met Eireann has issued three weather warnings, including a status yellow rain alert for Carlow and Kilkenny as well as Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.
Counties Clare, Galway and Kerry are under a separate wind alert, while Kerry is under a stand-alone rain warning until midday.
Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says “So Storm Ciaran will track to the south of Ireland but there is a risk of some heavy rainfall catching southern and south eastern areas particularly and also some parts of the east coast, rainfall amounts are still a little bit unclear even at this late stage but there is the potential for another 20-40 mm to fall in some parts particularly close to the south and south east coast”.
He adds “We have a little bit of respite after Storm Ciaran clears away but there will still be more rain again unfortunately on Saturday with a risk of some very heavy rainfall again on Saturday as another low system comes towards us so really at the moment it is staying very unsettled unfortunately into the weekend”.
A spokesperson for Kilkenny County Council says they’ll have sandbags available at all council depots across the county.